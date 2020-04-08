Sedgwick County commissioners approve hazard pay for first responders

On Wednesday, the Board of Sedgwick County Commissioners approved hazard pay for first responders and support personnel amid the COVID-19 crisis.

County Manager Tom Stolz said first responders will receive a bonus of $200 for the next two pay periods. This includes law enforcement officers, firefighters, EMS crews, corrections workers, van drivers for aging transportation services, and others.

Another tier of employees who provide critical services, but don't have in-person interaction with the public, will receive $100. These are 911 employees, emergency management staff, cooks in corrections facilities, and administrative staff in the sheriff’s office and the health department.

"The cost for this, every one month that we operate in this model is roughly $361,000 per month to administrate this," said Stolz.

Chief Financial Officer Lindsay Poe Rousseau said the county is in excellent position right now and hazard pay is something the county can take on for a short period of time.

Stolz said the jobs for these workers have become more difficult with the coronavirus pandemic, and they deserve the county’s gratitude and loyalty.