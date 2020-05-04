Sedgwick County confirms COVID-19 cluster The Manor Nursing Home at Park West

The Sedgwick County Health Department, in partnership with The Manor Nursing Home at Park West, announces a cluster of COVID-19 cases at the long-term care facility. All residents have been tested for COVID-19. Twelve residents are negative and three test results are still pending. There have been seven positive residents at the community, two positive staff members, and one resident who later passed away at the hospital from COVID-19.

“The health and safety of our residents and staff is our top priority,” said Chief Operating Officer Chris Mahen. “Unfortunately, one of our residents has passed away from COVID-19 and we are brokenhearted and all grieve their loss. Our team continues to monitor CDC, CMS, State and County Health Department guidelines in the application of best practices to mitigate the spread of the disease in our facility. We welcome the collaborative resources of County and State Health Departments.”

Staff will be tested by the Health Department at no cost.

Mr. Mahen added, “The Manor has been closed to visitors since March 13 and has followed strict protocols for entry to only essential workers. We are in regular communication with our families and residents.”

“We are working with The Manor to monitor and protect residents and staff from the spread of COVID-19,” said County Health Director Adrienne Byrne. “Older adults are especially vulnerable to COVID-19 we want to work with providers helping to ensure their health and safety. This is unprecedented territory for everyone and we appreciate Mr. Mahen and his team’s commitment to resident care.”

As with all notifiable diseases, Sedgwick County investigates reports of COVID-19 in facilities. If a case is identified in a long-term care facility, Sedgwick County recommends that the facility isolate any symptomatic people away from other residents. Residents and staff are tested, either by the Health Department or through the facility. The facility monitors all residents and staff for symptoms. The facility should not allow visitors and should cancel any group activities, although most facilities have already done both due to the pandemic. Sedgwick County works with the facility to ensure all close contacts are identified and are properly quarantined or isolated.