Sedgwick County election officials report strong early voting numbers

The race for Wichita mayor may be a factor in getting more people to the polls in advance.

In Sedgwick County, the election office says the number of early voters has already surpassed the number for all of the 2015 general election.

Election Commissioner Tabitha Lehman says she's surprised by the number of advance voters who have turned out for this election.

She says her office mailed out more than double the amount of ballots that were mailed out in 2015.

"It's been very very strong. Right now, we're sitting at about 4 and a half percent of voters in all of Sedgwick County have already cast their ballot before election day tomorrow. Som that's great," said Lehman.

Voters we spoke with say they never miss voting in an election.

"I think people recognize how important it is and they want to be able to have their voice heard," said voter Marcey Gregory.

Lehman says her office won't know the total number of voters until after polls close on Tuesday.

In Sedgwick County, polls will be open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.

You must vote at your designated polling place tomorrow. Find your polling place here.

If you have a mail-in ballot, those must be postmarked on or before election day, and they must arrive at the election office within three days of the election.

You can also drop them off in person at the election office at 510 N Main St #101 in Wichita, or your polling place on Election Day.

What about write-in candidates?

One question we've heard from you is about write-in candidates, particularly with the high-profile write-in campaign from Lyndy Wells in the race for Wichita mayor.

Tuesday evening, we will know how many write-in votes there are, but we will not necessarily know who they are. That's because election officials have to look at each write-in ballot to see who a voter wrote-in. We won't get that tally until the votes are canvassed after the election.