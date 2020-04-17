Sedgwick County health clinics offering specialized respiratory clinics, adaptive services

The Sedgwick County Health Department is partnering with community health clinics to offer specialized respiratory clinics and adaptive services during the COVID-19 outbreak.

The COVID-19 virus attaches itself to receptors of healthy cells in the body, especially those in the lungs. This can create or amplify pre-existing conditions of respiratory issues for infected individuals that range from mild to severe symptoms. Many people infected with the COVID-19 virus are experiencing respiratory issues not deemed to require hospitalization, however, they do require medical attention despite being instructed to self-quarantine. Patients without an established relationship with a Primary Care Physician have struggled to receive the respiratory care they need.

The Community Health Clinics of Sedgwick County have created specialized respiratory clinics to meet this demand and include COVID-19 Screenings, Testing and Recovery Support; as well as support for Asthma, Allergy, and other respiratory concerns. The clinics have each developed adaptive services such as curbside screenings, emergency dental procedures, remote behavioral sessions, pharmaceutical delivery, and telemedicine. The minimum fees for these services range from free to $25 and are open to anyone regardless of financial situation or lack of health insurance. Fees for other services are based on income and ability to pay.

“As community health providers, we are on the front lines, responding to the threat COVID-19 poses to the health and wellbeing of our community,” says Amy Feimer, CEO of Hunter Health Clinic. She goes on to say, “This includes ensuring access to testing and care for respiratory symptoms related to COVID-19. We value our community health partners as we work together to respond to this unprecedented challenge. We know we cannot do it alone.”

Venus Lee, CEO of GraceMed Health Clinic, says, “During this pandemic, providing relief is more important than ever. At GraceMed’s 12 Wichita-area clinics, we continue to provide care for non-COVID respiratory conditions along with the full range of our urgent medical and dental services.” She also states, “We are all very grateful for the privilege of joining with other providers in the county to fight this pandemic.”

J.V. Johnston, Executive Director of Guadalupe Clinic, says, “COVID-19 does not discriminate between populations. Testing the uninsured for COVID-19 is not only a benefit to their health but also their peace of mind.”

Teresa Lovelady, President and CEO of HealthCore Clinic, states, “It is important that we provide a collaborative safety-net that will not allow anyone in our community to ‘unnecessarily’ fall through the cracks during this crisis.” She also points out, “The Coronavirus is disproportionately impacting our communities of color so we must take care of each other and seek medical attention immediately if needed.”

Health officials urge people to dial “2-1-1” United Way of the Plains with COVID-related questions or to book a curbside testing appointment at their 2716 W. Central location. “It is important for us to test as many residents as we can to control the spread of disease and understand the expanse of COVID-19 in Sedgwick County,” said Health Director, Adrienne Byrne. “We appreciate our Community Clinics and are happy to be partnering with them to better serve the community.”

Patients requiring respiratory services not needing hospitalization are strongly encouraged to call the clinic of their choice to schedule an appointment first since walk-ins are not allowed at this time for safety reasons. With locations across Sedgwick County, the clinics are working together to provide affordable access to healthcare services based on a patient’s income while accepting most insurances including Medicaid and Medicare.

● GraceMed Health Clinic- Respiratory Clinic

Location: 1150 N. Broadway

Contact: 316-866-2000 or gracemed.org

● Guadalupe Clinic- Respiratory Clinic

Location: 940 South St. Francis

Contact: 316-264-6464 or guadalupeclinic.org

● HealthCore Clinic- Respiratory Clinic

Location: 2707 E. 21st St. N.

Contact: 316-691-0249 or healthcoreclinic.org

● Hunter Health Clinic- Respiratory Clinic

Location: 527 N. Grove

Contact: 316-262-2415 or hunterhealth.org

● Sedgwick County Health Department- Curbside Testing

Location: 2716 W. Central

Contact: Dial 2-1-1 or sedgwickcounty.org