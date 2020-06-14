Sedgwick County health official: 'Too soon' to tell COVID-19 trend after reopening

As coronavirus cases reportedly surged in states like Arizona, Florida, Texas, and even Missouri, Sedgwick County Health Official Garold Minns said it’s too soon to tell what the trend is in Kansas -- or even Sedgwick County.

“We saw more cases this week than in the previous two weeks and certainly its concerning, but if next week is down again, what do you conclude now?” Minns said.

As of Sunday (June 14), there are 745 positive cases in the county and 25 deaths.

Minns said in Sedgwick County, there has been variation from week to week.

He also said with cases rising in certain states, it’s important to continue to take precautions if you decide to travel out of Kansas.

“At this point it is wise to continue to observe the cautions that have been given. The virus is not gone, most of us are still susceptible. So if you travel, you need to be wise about where you're going and the local activities you'll be engaging in. If you are going to Texas to engage in a big party like they had in the Ozarks -- that is not wise,” Minns said.

With reopening continuing in the state, summer camps are opening for kids. Minns said when it comes to summer campus, its critical to pay attention to where other campers could be coming from.

“I think each family is going to have to weigh the risk, and obviously the risk is not predictable, and decide whether they think it’s okay with them or not. It depends on the type of camp it is, how many are coming from far away, how many are local, how many are coming from states with a lot of outbreaks and cities with consistent higher numbers,” Minns said.