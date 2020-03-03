Sedgwick County health officials address coronavirus preparedness

Kansas health officials are not waiting for coronavirus to arrive.

(Photo: CDC) (MGN)

Sedgwick County Health Director Adrienne Byrne gave that message to Wichita city council members on Tuesday.

So far, the Sedgwick County Health Department has assigned more than 20 staff members to monitor and prepare for coronavirus (COVID-19).

Currently, the additional workload has been minimal for most of them since there are no confirmed cases in Kansas, but when they do come, Byrne said Sedgwick County is prepared.

She said the health department's internal incident command has been activated and communication with local hospitals, first responders and state and federal health officials has increased.

Plus, Byrne said Sedgwick County has experience dealing with outbreaks from measles to h1n1.

"Our community has dealt with outbreaks and even pandemics before," she told council members. "It's beyond just testing people if they were in China or Italy or one of those other high risks countries at this point. It's evolving and once it comes into our community and even before then that there's expanded guidelines."

Wichitan Dwight Fischer said he's confident health officials are ready to respond.

"(I) think our government and health care system is probably better prepared to handle it than virtually anywhere else in the world, specifically with the few number of cases that have been in the United States and there's only so much that can be done to handle something like that," he said.