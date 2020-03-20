Sedgwick County health providers ask for public's help in combating COVID-19

Sedgwick County health providers ask for the public's help in combating COVID-19 (coronavirus).

Local businesses and the public can help by donating N-95-rated face masks and by donating blood. Several medical practices are running low on face masks and other protective equipment and they're having trouble getting new supplies.

This equipment is needed to safely test patients for COVID-19. Although the N-95-model mask is the most needed, Medical Society of Sedgwick County Executive Director Phillip Brownlee says regular, unopened surgical masks would also be welcome, as there is a need for those masks too.

Those who wish to donate should bring or mail their unopened masks to the Medical Society’s offices at 1102 S. Hillside, Wichita, KS 67211. You can call the Medical Society at 316-683-7557.

“Physicians and their staffs are on the front lines,” Brownlee says. “The last thing we want in a public health emergency is for them to get sick and not be able to treat patients.”