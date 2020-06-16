Sedgwick County hospitals using widely-used drug to treat, possibly help save severe COVID-19 patients

As efforts to develop a vaccine for COVID-19 continue worldwide, further information comes out with what could be a “major breakthrough” in the coronavirus pandemic.

Researchers say an inexpensive, widely-used steroid called dexamethasone could be the first drug to save lives of some COVID-19 patients. Some hospitals in Sedgwick County started using dexamethasone to treat COVID-19 patients in March.

The steroid is only used in severe cases, but local doctors say, it’s possibly already saved lives in Kansas.

Recent discoveries with the steroid mar the first time researchers have found evidence that a drug can improve COVID-19 survival in the more rare, severe cases.

In a clinical trial, dexamethasone reduced death rates by nearly 33 percent in patients on ventilators and by one fifth (20 percent) in other patients on oxygen.

‘“Early on, steroids were actually discouraged, and this is back from February and March. Now (it) seems like things may be changing in some patients,” Ascension Via Christi St. Francis Chief Medical Officer Dr. Sam Antonios says.

Dr. Antonios and his team are closely watching new treatments for COVID-19 and being prepared for a potential second wave of the pandemic. Currently, hospitalizations in Sedgwick County remain stable, at a rate that local hospitals can manage.

“We have learned a lot obviously in the last several months,” Dr. Antonios says. “The idea of an increase in the number of cases is really the result of the logic behind what happens if there’s a lot of people that get together and the virus is circulating in the community. And so there’s the potential risk for the infection to spread.”

