Sedgwick County identifies first presumptive-positive case

Sedgwick County officials along with the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) have confirmed the first presumptive-positive case of COVID-19 in a Sedgwick County resident. The patient is currently in home isolation, following the guidance of the CDC.

KDHE continues to work with the Sedgwick County Health Department and the CDC to identify and contact people who may have come into contact with the individual while they were infectious and will monitor them for fever and respiratory symptoms. The patient is a female over the age of 60 years old. No other information will be provided about the patient.

Sedgwick County Government will hold a news conference today at 8:15 p.m. to provide the media with local experts to interview.

Date: March 19, 2020

Time: 8:15 p.m.

Location: Sedgwick County Health Department, 1900 E. 9th St., Wichita

Scheduled Speakers:

Chairman Pete Meitzner

Adrienne Byrne, Health Director

Rick Ament, FACHE, Robert J. Dole VA Medical Center

Similar to other coronaviruses, this novel coronavirus is likely to spread by droplets from an infected person’s nose or mouth through coughing and sneezing. Below is a list of ways you can help prevent illness:

• Wash your hands often with soap and water - use hand sanitizer if soap isn’t available

• Avoid close contact with people who are sick

• Cover your nose and mouth when you cough or sneeze

• Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth

• Clean and disinfect surfaces and objects that may be contaminated with germs

• Stay home when you are sick

The SCHD continually updates the Sedgwick County website and encourages residents to stay informed and look for new information at www.sedgwickcounty.org.