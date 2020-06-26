Sedgwick County detention deputy arrested for making false sexual assault report

A Sedgwick County detention deputy was arrested for making a false report, Sheriff Jeff Easter announced on Friday.

Easter said the report involved a claim of a sexual assault LeAnn Schlicher filed against another detention deputy.

Easter said when Schlicher filed the initial report in December of 2016, the sheriff's office launched a criminal and internal investigation. The case was turned over to the Sedgwick County District Attorney's Office, but no charges were filed.

Easter said a Professional Standards investigation was conducted into the matter and both deputies received discipline for policy violations. The violations were not related to the sexual assault allegation.

In early 2020, the Schlicher applied to be a commissioned deputy with the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office. Part of the hiring process is an interview with a background investigator. On June 23, 2020, Schlicher admitted to the background investigator that she filed a false police report to detectives about the December 2016 sexual assault report.

The sheriff's office investigated, found probable cause in the case, arrested and booked Schlicher into the Sedgwick County jail on Thursday.

"Our track record here is that we have investigated numerous deputies in the 8 years for criminal violations. Some were not true or false, or there wasn't enough evidence to prove the case," said Sheriff Easter. "Others, when there was evidence and there was proof, just like in any other case we can prove, we presented those charges to the Sedgwick County District Attorney's Office, and charges were filed and at the time that we either make the arrest, or charges are filed, we release that information to the news media, and this consistent with our practices for the last 8 years.

Easter would not say whether the Schlicher and the other deputy were in a relationship at the time the allegations were made.

Schlicher served as a detention deputy with the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office since 2015. She has since been fired.

The other deputy is also no longer employed there.

The sheriff's office released the following statement:

Due to recent national issues being raised about law enforcement protecting their own or not investigating their own, the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office believes it is important to show the Sheriff’s Office has consistently taken every report seriously and completes full investigations made against its employees. Upon receiving the December 2016 report, a criminal and internal investigation was conducted on the sexual assault claim. The victim of that claim has now admitted she did not tell the truth when she initially reported a felony crime had been committed.

The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office is a professional organization that honors our core values of Integrity, Duty, Ethics, Attitude, Leadership and Service. The Sheriff’s Office takes pride in demonstrating these values on a daily basis. Every alleged complaint is taken seriously and is investigated either criminally or internally, including false complaints of misconduct.

Deputies are not above the law and the Sheriff’s Office will always investigate any crime with the due diligence that the public entrusts in us.