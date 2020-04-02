Sedgwick County launches page to report Stay-at-Home order violations

Sedgwick County residents now have a way to report violations of Gov. Laura Kelly's order to stay at home to slow the spread of COVID-19.

The county launched its Stay at Home Order Reporting page on Thursday.

The county says each report will be documented and reviewed. If it is determined that a non-essential business is operating or a non-essential activity is occurring, the appropriate parties will be contacted.

While violating the order or a quarantine order is considered a misdemeanor offense. All Kansas law enforcement officers are encouraged to use discretion in how and when to enforce violations.

The State of Kansas Stay at Home order is in effect from Monday, March 30 through April 19.