Sedgwick County law enforcement to hold virtual memorial ceremony

The Wichita Police Department and the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office have partnered up to celebrate a virtual Sedgwick County Law Enforcement Memorial Ceremony.

The virtual ceremony is set for Friday, May 15, which is during National Police Week.

“This pandemic has unfortunately affected our opportunity to come together to celebrate,” WPD Chief Gordon Ramsay said. “However, it is paramount that we remember our brothers and sisters who lost their lives serving their communities.”

The virtual ceremony will start at 11 a.m. You can watch on the Wichita Police Department facebook, the Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office facebook, and the City of Wichita Channel 7.

“The Law Enforcement Ceremony each year is both healing and difficult for many individuals.” Sheriff Jeff Easter said. “It's unfortunate we are unable to come together in person. However, it is necessary during these difficult times. Rest assured, regardless of circumstances, those who lost their lives in the line-of-duty and their families are part of the law enforcement family and will never be forgotten.”

