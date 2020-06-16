Sedgwick County leaders respond to COVID-19 criticism from governor

During Kansas Governor Laura Kelly’s Monday afternoon press briefing, she gave a shout out to Sedgwick County with its response to state-recommended guidelines to protect against COVID-19.

The “shoutout” was not complimentary. The Sedgwick County mention occurred as Kelly highlighted locations in the state where the COVID-19 trends are taking a turn in the wrong direction, going back up. This list includes 13 counties the governor called out.

In May, data showed Sedgwick County was moving in a positive direction with daily new COVID-19 cases, deaths, and hospitalization trends all pointing downward. But by the end of the month, that positive trend slightly began to shift upward, in the wrong direction.

“Commissioners chose to stop enforcing social distancing guidelines on May 27. Last Friday, Sedgwick County reported 215 active cases,” Kelly said during Monday’s briefing from Topeka.

In Sedgwick County, the governor’s Ad Astra reopening plan is in Phase Two, but only as a recommendation, not a requirement.

In defense of the governor’s assertion that implementing recommendations instead of a formal policy is to blame, at least in part, for the slight upward trend of COVID-19 cases, Sedgwick County leaders say there is no one definitive reason for the change.

Sedgwick County Commissioner Michael O’Donnell pointed out that an increase in recent COVID-19 cases in Sedgwick County comes as more people in the county are being tested for the virus.

A data point county officials are watching is the 14-day average of positive cases as a percentage of all tests.

From March until early May, the ratios were high, reaching 12 percent. This occurred when testing was scarcely available.

In May the percentage dropped to 1 percent, but by the end of the month, it was slightly trailing upwards. Monday, positive cases made of 4 percent of all tests in Sedgwick County.

“It’s hard to get down to exactly why, but the bottom line is, it’s not going down. So some would make the case this is not the time to be loosening up any restrictions any further,” Sedgwick County Health Officer Dr. Garold Minns said.

Minns says factors for the recent case increase include the Memorial Day holiday and recent protests bringing people in closer contact. The main indicator he’s watching is a continued trend of community cases.

“Those are the cases that have been out in the community, potentially spreading to others,” Dr. Minns explained.

There are positive signs in Sedgwick County with other factors that matter. The county has avoided any spike in hospitalizations or deaths related to COVID-19. As of Monday, there were 14 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Wichita and 25 deaths in the county, mostly connected with long-term care facilities.

“...And it’s where those deaths are occurring. We need to evaluate how we’re treating our long-term care facilities,” O’Donnell said. “That’s what should concern anybody watching this.”

Dr. Minns says unlike other respiratory viruses, health officials aren’t seeing COVID-19’s activity dropping off during the warm months. He says practicing social distancing, wearing a face mask and washing hands frequently remain the recommended practices.

