The 18th Judicial District moved some proceedings outside the Sedgwick County Courthouse on Monday.

Those with traffic citations were able to schedule new court dates, apply for diversion, or ask for assistance with their case in a "socially distant, responsible way."

The stations will be available on Mondays, Tuesdays and Fridays from 8:30 a.m – 4 p.m. until the end of July.

The court plans to provide masks if needed.