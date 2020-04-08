Sedgwick County plans to increase COVID-19 testing capacity

Another threshold reached in Kansas in the effort to respond to COVID-19. More than 10,000 Kansans have been tested for the disease as of Wednesday.

Every county in Kansas has tested at least one person for COVID 19.

It's a number state health officials wish was higher, but in this fight where success is measured in baby steps, a small increase in testing capacity is a win.

That's what Sedgwick County plans to start doing Thursday.

"I'm thinking more along the lines of 50 or so [a day average]," said Sedgwick County Health Department Director Adrienne Byrne. "Just because it's unpredictable how many testing supplies that we get in daily, and I don't really want to open it up and test 300 people and then not be able to do it for a week."

So far, Sedgwick County has averaged 12 to 18 people who have samples taken each day for COVID-19.

The capacity for testing is limited in all of Kansas for two main reasons.

One is limited testing supplies.

"It's those darn swabs," said Byrne. "First, it was the media to put the swabs in to be able to ship or be able to send to the private lab. Now it's those swabs. It's a particular type of swab that has a little bit of flexibility to it because it goes way, way back into the cavity to get to where more of the virus tends to be, so it can't be a regular Q-tip."

To limit how quickly those supplies are expended, the Kansas Department of Health and Environment has strict criteria for who can be tested.

"We've had to be very restrictive on who we test, so mainly people with severe symptoms and a few others, first responders and health care workers who have been exposed but other than that, we haven't been able to test," said Sedgwick County Health Officer Dr. Garold Minns. "We know there's others, a lot of people out there who have the virus but don't have many symptoms yet."

Other parts of the criteria require patients to be at least 60 years old and older and have pre-existing conditions.

Although more leeway is expected to come there. What's allowing Sedgwick County to expand the testing ability is a contract that was approved with private lab Quest.

"That is what we have been waiting for," said Byrne. "It's taken a good two weeks to get that contract through Quest, more on their end because this is new for the commercial labs."

In Kansas, Sedgwick County is only behind Johnson County for the number of people they've tested.

Both counties have populations larger than half a million. In Sedgwick County, 1,081 people have been tested as of Wednesday with 145 positive tests. That puts the rate of testing at about 2.09 people per 1,000 in Sedgwick County.

It's a rate lower than in the Kansas City, Kansas metro.Johnson County has tested about 2,136 people as of Wednesday with 244 cases.

Its rate is 3.55 people per 1,000 residents.

Local health officials said it's hard to pin down a clear explanation.

"That was interesting because we're all struggling with that [ability to test]," said Byrne. "I imagine it may have something to do with the number of people that are calling that meet criteria possibly because again, we're all struggling with getting those swabs."

"I doubt if it's due to testing limitations because the KDHE has been applying the same limitations pretty much throughout the state. I don't know if we have a good explanation," said Dr. Minns. "It may be that our social distancing and some of the companies closing down, maybe better adherence to stay at home is possibly explaining why we're not seeing as many cases. I would like to think so."

The slower rise in positive cases is the desired result, and a path that experts said needs to continue.

"We shouldn't let this slow rise reassure us that everything is hunky-dory. We haven't seen the peak yet, so we have to get through that next phase, so everybody's just got to hunker down and keep doing that," said Dr. Minns.

What health officials would like to see, that would take a lot more to achieve.

"If we had the ability to test thousands of people, that would help us understand more how it's in our community, both with testing those who are ill and those that are A-symptomatic to have an idea of how many A-symptomatic people are carriers of COVID 19, but we're not able to do that," said Byrne. "Right now, our focus is really testing those who are ill and have COVID like symptoms so that we can isolate them and really mitigate, really slow down the spread of the illness."

The first step for someone who suspects they have COVID-19 symptoms or contact with a person who tested positive is to call their health provider or the United Way's 2-1-1 hotline. 2-1-1 will screen people to see if they meet the criteria for testing.

