Sedgwick County postpones most traffic court cases until April 6

The Sedgwick County District Court is postponing traffic court to April 6. or until further notice.

There will be no morning or afternoon traffic walk-in dockets until April 6th, 2020 or until further order of the court, per Chief Judge Jeffrey Goering.

The traffic docket includes traffic court cases set for disposition or an appearance on a summons.

If you have a traffic case, you will have thirty (30) days from the date that traffic court resumes to appear on your case.

If the court extends this notice beyond April 6, 2020, additional notices will be posted by the court.

If your citation does not say “Court Appearance Required,” you can pay the fine(s) online at www.dc18.org.

If you have questions about your traffic case, please contact your attorney or the Court Information Center at (316) 660-5900.

There are exceptions which include any traffic case currently set for trial, probation violation, or DUI sentencing. They WILL take place unless prior arrangements have been made to continue the hearing. If this changes, additional notice will be provided to the public.