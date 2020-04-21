Sedgwick County reports 283 COVID-19 cases, 5 deaths, 132 recoveries

The Sedgwick County Health Department reports another coronavirus related death bringing the county's total to five.

The health department says of the 283 confirmed cases of COVID-19, 132 people have recovered. A person is considered recovered from COVID-19 72 hours after symptoms stop or seven days after symptoms start, whichever is longer.

The criteria for testing have been revised. Residents can be tested if they have a fever and at least two other symptoms of COVID-19. There are no restrictions on age or underlying condition.

KDHE reports that as of noon, April 21 more than 2,500 residents have been tested for COVID-19. The Health Department is currently taking samples of residents who meet the criteria to be tested for the disease. There were 85 people scheduled to be sampled by the Health Department Tuesday.

Residents may also use the online testing site locator to find a facility nearby that may take samples to test for COVID-19. Outside of the Health Department and emergency departments, there are local health care facilities that can take samples to test.

Before being tested please call United Way of the Plains 2-1-1 to setup an appointment.

Residents may also use the online testing site locator to find a facility nearby that may take samples to test for COVID-19.

Outside of the Health Department and emergency departments, there are local health care facilities that can take samples to test.

Before being tested please call United Way of the Plains 2-1-1 to setup an appointment.