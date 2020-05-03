Sedgwick County reports 426 COVID-19 cases, 13 deaths, 235 recoveries

The Sedgwick County Health Department reports another coronavirus related death bringing the county's total to 13.

Related: Sedgwick County COVID-19 Data Dashboard

On Sunday, the health department said of the 426 confirmed cases of COVID-19, 235 people have recovered from the virus.

According to the county, a person is considered recovered from COVID-19 72 hours after symptoms stop or seven days after symptoms start, whichever is longer.

The criteria for testing have been revised. Residents can be tested if they have at least two symptoms of the virus. There are no restrictions on age or underlying condition.

There have been 4, 687 people in the county tested for COVID-19.

The health department is currently taking samples of residents who meet the criteria to be tested for the disease at no cost. Residents can call United Way of the Plains at 211 if they think they should be tested for the virus.

Right now, the county needs volunteers to assist at the COVID-19 drive-through sites. Volunteers are needed on average two hours daily Monday through Friday. They can choose in advance which days to work.

Healthcare professionals in nursing, pharmacy, dentistry, phlebotomy and laboratory science interested in volunteering can contact MRC@sedwick.gov. Find more information by clicking here.