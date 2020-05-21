Sedgwick County reports 542 COVID-19 cases, near 400 recoveries

In its daily update Thursday (May 21, 2020), Sedgwick County reports a slight jump in confirmed positive cases of COVID-19, from 539 Wednesday to 542, as of noon Thursday. This includes 21 deaths, as of Thursday.

Sedgwick County also reports that 393 people who tested positive for COVID-19 in the county have recovered.

As of Thursday, more than 8,600 residents have been tested for the virus. On Thursday, the Sedgwick County Health Department says it sampled 41 people through the drive-through test site.

The county reminds its residents that they can be tested at no cost, regardless of insurance, if they have at least two symptoms of COVID-19.

"There are no restrictions on age or underlying condition," the county says.

If you think you should be tested for COVID-19, you first need to call the United Way of the Plains at 2-1-1. Anyone with general questions about COVID-19 should also call the United Way of the Plains.

For up to date information on case numbers and testing, visit Sedgwick County's website.