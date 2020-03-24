Sedgwick County reports 7 coronavirus cases, 98 in Kansas

COVID-19 coronavirus graphic by MGN.
Posted:  | 
Updated: Tue 3:14 PM, Mar 24, 2020

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) There are now seven cases of coronavirus in Sedgwick County, according to the latest numbers released by the Kansas Department of Health and Environment on Tuesday.

Ninety-eight cases of the disease have been reported statewide in 18 counties. To date, two deaths have been reported - in Johnson and Wyandotte counties.

New information from the state health department also details that children are testing positive for the virus. According to KDHE, patients range in age from 7 to 90 years old, with a median age of 52.

KDHE also breaks down the cases by gender: male (57) and female (41).

 