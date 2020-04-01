Sedgwick County reports 8 coronavirus recoveries, 64 cases to date

Sedgwick County reported 64 cases of the novel coronavirus, one death and eight recoveries on Wednesday.

The county said it received a shipment of swabs from the Kansas Department of Health and Environment on Tuesday. As of Wednesday morning, the Sedgwick County Health Department had the ability to sample 145 residents who meet the criteria to get tested.

The health department sampled 125 people by the close of business on Tuesday.

As of 8 a.m. Wednesday, nine appointments for sampling for COVID-19 testing had been made.

If residents have general questions about COVID-19 or if they think they need to be tested for it, they should call United Way of the Plains at 211.

The county remains in need of protective face masks: FDA/NIOSH approved N-95 or surgical masks, non-latex, medical gloves, hand sanitizer, surface cleaners, non-permeable/fluid resistant gowns and nasopharyngeal specimen collection – swab and viral transport medium

Contact Sedgwick County Emergency Management and (316) 660-5959 to donate.