Sedgwick County reports more COVID-19 recoveries than active cases

The Sedgwick County Health Department is now reporting 402 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and nine deaths.

While the number continues to rise, the health department reports 197 recoveries compared to the 196 active cases.

At least two cluster cases in Sedgwick County have been linked to longterm care facilities: Clearwater Nursing and Rehabilitation Center and Chisholm Place Memory Care.

The Health Department is currently taking samples of residents who meet the criteria to be tested for COVID-19 at no cost to residents. The health department took samples from more than 70 residents today at the drive-thru site.

Residents may also use the online testing site locator to find a facility nearby that may take samples to test for COVID-19. Outside of the health department and emergency departments, there are local health care facilities that can take samples to test. Before being tested please call United Way of the Plains 2-1-1 to set up an appointment.

Governor Laura Kelly will unveil her plan Thursday evening on how Kansas will emerge once the stay-at-home order expires May 3.

Friday morning, commissioners will meet to discuss local plans to reopen businesses and organizations.