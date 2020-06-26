Sedgwick County residents asked to contact officials before scheduling, holding large events

Sedgwick County residents are asked to contact county officials for recommendations before scheduling or holding any large-scale event, organizers in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"There is no vaccine for the disease; the only tools currently available for residents to protect themselves are healthy behaviors like washing your hands often with soap and water, wearing a mask when in public if you are able, and practicing social distancing by keeping six feet of space between you and others," said the county.

If you are planning a large event, you can contact the Sedgwick County Commission Office at (316) 660-9300 or Sedgwick County Health Department at (316) 660-7300.

There are currently 356 actives cases of COVID-19 in Kansas. While the number of cases continues to set daily records, the number of new cases (25) is down from Thursday.