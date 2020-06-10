Sedgwick County seeing slow increase in COVID-19 cases since reopening

Sedgwick County continues to see a slow increase in COVID-19 cases since reopening in late May. Health officials warn that those that do choose to go out, shouldn't let their guards down.

Sedgwick County Health Officer Dr. Garold Minns says because of the virus's two-week incubation period, it's hard to say for sure why the rise in cases is happening in the county.

In Wichita, some continue to follow recommended guidelines from the federal and state levels, wearing masks and social distancing. Others say the feel safe without those precautions as long as they're not considered high risk.

Dr. Minns says while many businesses are back open, the guidelines to safeguard against COVID-19 are just as important as before.

"It doesn't take away from the fact that we're not going to control this disease unless we continue to practice social distancing, wearing masks, washing your hands frequently," he says.

As health experts across the world search for a vaccine, Dr. Minns warns about a backward slide that could come with more people disregarding guidelines.

"I think there's a chance we'll see more cases (from a lack of following recommendations)," Minns says. "At that point, the governments are going to have to decide, 'do we go back to where we were? What are out options here?'"

He says social distancing and wearing masks in public will still be critically important in the coming months.