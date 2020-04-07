Sedgwick County sends out notices to businesses not complying with stay-at-home order

With its stay-at-home order in effect for at least a couple more weeks, Sedgwick County begins sending out letters to non-essential businesses that break the order by staying open.

With the order, Sedgwick County lists 26 categories of businesses that are deemed "essential" and can remain open during the stay-at-home order. With several complaints about order violations and questions about whether some businesses were "essential," the county last week launched a stay-at-home order reporting page.

Going a step farther, the Sedgwick County Health Department has, so far, sent notices to 34 businesses failing to comply. Most are gyms and fitness centers. There are also salons and pet-service businesses included.

The notices were largely based on public complaints. Sedgwick County officials say most of the notices were sent out after complaints were sent to the county that these businesses continued to operate even though they're deemed "non-essential."

Businesses started receiving letters Monday (April 6). The county says it sends out notices after determining a none-essential business is open.

Many of the non-essential businesses Eyewitness News contacted Tuesday had voicemail greetings and Facebook posts saying they're closed. Businesses remaining open say they're working to provide their services online, keeping less than 10 people inside their businesses and sanitizing surfaces.

One business Eyewitness News spoke with sells movies, CDs and video games. The business says it filed an exemption with the county and was waiting on a response. It says there are a minimal number of employees at the store, just to fill online orders.

County leaders say in Tuesday's update, this remains a critical time to slow the spread of COVID-19.

"Social distancing and the stay-at-home order remain in place, both the state and the county's order that it superseded," Sedgwick County Manager Tom Stolz says. "It is very critical for the next two weeks to maintain social distancing and all the good hygiene standards that we have all come to understand much better in our daily life."

Violation of the statewide stay-at-home order is punishable as a class-A misdemeanor. Sedgwick County says just because a business receives a notice of not being in compliance with the order does not mean that business will be charged. A business that receives a notice is also able to file an exemption.

The state's stay-at-home order continues at least through next Sunday (April 19). Sedgwick County's order runs at least through April 23.

