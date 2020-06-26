Sedgwick County suspends asymptomatic COVID-19 testing

Due to "overwhelming interest" from residents who aren't exhibiting COVID-19 symptoms but want to be tested for the virus, Sedgwick County health officials have temporarily suspended scheduling residents for asymptomatic testing.

"Residents who called by 5 p.m. Friday (June 26) will be called back for an appointment next week," the county said.

By 2 p.m. Friday, Sedgwick County reports calls from about 1,000 asymptomatic people, interested in COVID-19 testing from the health department.

"The county's testing priority has always been and continues to be residents with COVID-19," Sedgwick County said in a news release. "Information will be forthcoming when asymptomatic testing is resumed. "Residents who are health care workers (including long-term care facilities), detention workers, Direct Support Professionals, employees of residential group homes, first responders, and law enforcement may continue to be tested regardless of symptoms, on a weekly basis."

Sedgwick County reminds residents there are other local options for free, mobile COVID-19 testing.

You can find additional testing information on Sedgwick County's testing site locator.