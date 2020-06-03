Sedgwick County to begin random COVID-19 sampling to examine spread

The Sedgwick County Health Department will recruit 1,600 residents to take part in random testing for COVID-19 – regardless of symptoms.

The county is partnering with a call center to contact the randomly selected residents and ask them to be tested for the virus.

The tests will not determine if people previously had the coronavirus, but if they had the virus at the time of sampling.

Residents who choose to participate will be asked to provide basic information and then schedule a time (June 18-20) for sampling. On the appointment day, the resident will go through the SCHD drive-through sampling site where a nose swab will be

collected. The swab will be sent to a laboratory for testing and the health department will provide the results of the tests generally three to four days later. The study will be offered at no cost to residents.

According to the health department, these tests will help better determine the spread of the virus within the county.

This is the first of planned samplings. Another is scheduled for mid-July and will be compared to the June study.