Sedgwick County to bring-on 20 volunteers to assist with contact tracing

Volunteers are wanted to help fight the COVID-19 pandemic here in Kansas.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment wants to have a force of 400 volunteers by this summer and fall to help with contact tracing.

The volunteers would serve as “investigators” to track the movements of someone who tested positive, to see where they’ve been and who they’ve interacted with while contagious. The volunteers would telework and ask a series of questions of potential “contacts.”

Sedgwick County wants to bring-on 20 contact tracers to help the county health department to help relieve some of the burden on the department’s staff.

Already, volunteers have been working at the county’s drive-thru testing site. They’re made up of nurses, pharmacists, and some people who are not from the medical profession.

Most of the volunteers come from a service known as the “Medical Reserve Corps.” MRC helps to verify and place volunteers where they are best suited.

Sedgwick County Health Director Adrienne Byrne tells KWCH12. this is allowing her staff to focus on other priorities. In addition to testing people, these volunteers assist with paperwork, answering questions, and other tasks.

“[They] give our own staff a break… we’ve had pharmacists connected with KU School of Medicine that came over and were trained and are helping out. I know that we have a nurse or two [who] are volunteering that aren’t part of the MRC,” said Byrne.

The National Medical Reserve Corps (MRC) is comprised of more than 970 community-based volunteer units across the country.

The organization promotes healthy living throughout the year and prepares for and responds to public health emergencies.

You can apply to be an MRC volunteer here: Sedgwick County Medical Reserve Corps Volunteer Application