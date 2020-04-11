Sedgwick County to furlough employees to reduce economic impact of COVID-19

Sedgwick County plans to furlough roughly 150 workers to reduce the economic impact of COVID-19.

County Manager Tom Stolz said non-essential employees (mostly office staff) were sent an email Friday. Within the email, the county asked workers (mostly office staff) to voluntarily furlough from April 19 through May 24.

If the county doesn't have enough volunteers, Stolz says they'll be forced to furlough workers from April 26 through May 24..

Stolz says there are roughly 2800 county employees, most of them are "essential" such as first responders, but county offices have been closed since mid-March. He says office workers are lacking enough work to fill their weeks.

Workers would be covered by their health insurance plans, but would need to file for unemployment during the furlough. Stolz says they won't be able to use paid time off or vacation time.

The plan must be approved by the County Commission at Wednesday's meeting.

