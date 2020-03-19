Sedgwick County updates facility closures, changes, event cancellations

Sedgwick County on Thursday released an updated list of county-facility closures and event cancellations. The announcement includes a change for Women, Infant and Children (WIC) sites.

Effective Monday, the county says, WIC sites at 1749 S. Martinson Street and 1311 South Clifton Street will close. With this, the county says, "all Sedgwick County WIC services will take place at 1900 E. 9th Street." Anyone with questions about appointments should call 316-660-7444.

Other facility closures in the county include the register of deeds, Sedgwick County Zoo, Exploration Place, Sedgwick County Extension Office, Sedgwick County Workforce Center and Household Hazardous Waste Swap and Shop.

Several upcoming programs and meetings are also canceled. Facilities remaining open include the Sedgwick County Courthouse, the sheriff's office and Fire/EMS stations, as well as Sedgwick County Park and North East Sedgwick County Park in Wichita and Lake Afton near Goddard.

The Sedgwick County Commission will continue meeting as scheduled and remain open to the public. However, agendas will be limited to essential business items, the county says.

You can keep up with Sedgwick County's COVID-19 (coronavirus) response on the county's website.