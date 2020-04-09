Sedgwick County warns of fake text messages claiming coronavirus exposure

The Sedgwick County Health Department is warning citizens about a potential scam related to COVID-19.

The health department says it's been notified that some residents have received text messages claiming to be the Sedgwick County Health Department. The text then states the resident has come in contact with someone with COVID-19.

The resident is directed to fill out a survey at a link provided online.

The health department says this is a scam because it:

1) First calls all potential close contacts of COVID-19 cases as part of infectious disease monitoring

2) Uses text messaging only after verbal permission from a close contact.

3) Never asks for personal information in an online survey, such as a social security number.

If you receive a scam text, you are asked report it by taking a screenshot and send it to covid19@sedgwick.gov.