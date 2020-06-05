Sedgwick County's Local Health Officer recommends remaining in Phase 2

Sedgwick County’s Local Health Officer Dr. Garold Minns recommends residents continue to follow Phase 2 guidelines of the state’s Ad Astra recovery plan, modified to a gathering limit of 20 through Friday, July 3 (or for two 14-day incubation periods).

This, in essence, keeps Sedgwick County’s recommendation for guidelines and gathering limits the same during this time period. Public gatherings are defined as persons commonly known to one another. Minns made this recommendation due to increased community activity and interaction over the Memorial Day weekend and the following two weeks.

“After watching the trends and community activity, I believe that it is too soon for our community to move into Phase 3,” said Dr. Minns. “It is important for everyone to continue practicing healthy habits like washing their hands often, practicing social distancing, and wearing a mask if they are able.”

Gov. Laura Kelly lifted a disaster declaration last month which turned authority on health guidelines over to local governments.

On Friday, she said the state continues to monitor health metrics daily. She said the consensus was that three key metrics: disease spread, hospitalizations and testing capacity are on the downward trend, and most local communities could move into Phase 3 on Monday, June 8. Still, she said it was up to local authorities on whether to follow those guidelines.

"Remember this virus is highly transmissible, it has a long incubation period and cases are often asymptomatic without proper precautions with travel and mass gatherings, it could increase the spread. The ability will be critical to keeping entire communities safe," said the governor.

Sedgwick County has experienced a slight increase in the percentage of daily positive cases since Memorial Day Weekend, rather than a decline as is suggested to transition from one phase to the next.

“We must continue to be diligent and follow healthy behaviors and work together to safely reopen,” said Commission Chairman Pete Meitzner. “We will get through this and we will come out stronger."