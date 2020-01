Schools in the town of Sedgwick County while police search for a car thief.

The district said a stolen vehicle was found on campus early Tuesday morning. It was registered to Butler County.

The school remains locked down as a precaution.

The City of Sedgwick describes the suspect as a man in his 20s, wearing all black clothes and "now on foot."

He was last seen in the area of 7th and Garfield and 8th and Madison.

Anyone with who spots the suspect is asked to call 911.