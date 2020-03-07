Self-defense class teaches women, girls how to protect themselves

On Saturday, women and young girls were taught how to protect themselves from potential threats.

Real Men Real Heroes held a free self-defense class at Rusty Eck Ford.

The organization partnered with Cindy Koughenour with Fearless and Female. She says she's teaching the girls how to be their own best protector.

"I'm not teaching them how to fight, I'm teaching them how to fight just long enough until they can find an opportunity to run away for safety," said Koughenour.

She taught the class a variety of self-defense moves. She also showed the girls how to cause a scene and create a distraction in order to get away from a potential threat.