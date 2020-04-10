Self-employed, independent contractors now eligible for federal-program benefits

Starting Friday, self-employed and independent contractors are eligible to take advantage of Small Business Administration (SBA) loans, adding to the number of business owners receiving assistance from the federal government to stay afloat during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Lenders say overall, the Paycheck Protection Program offering that assistance has been a success, but with any new program being implemented so quickly, there are bound to be a few hiccups.

The Paycheck Protection Program provides forgivable SBA loans up to $10 million for small businesses to cover eight weeks of payroll, group healthcare benefits, lease payments and mortgage interest, U.S. Senator Pat Roberts (R-Kan.) explains.

“The Paycheck Protection Program delivers much needed relief to Kansas small businesses by providing forgivable loans for businesses that keep employees on their payroll,” Sen. Roberts said when the program launched last week. “I encourage small businesses in need to contact their bank or credit union to apply to this program.”

Commerce Bank President Monte Cook, in Wichita, says the biggest complication for lenders working with small business owners has been stress on the SBA portal.

"There was a lot of anxiety around accessing these funds," Cook says.

With this, he says lenders have to be extra diligent.

"We found being patient and ensuring current SBA guidelines were being followed kept this very efficient," Cook says.

So far, Cook says Commerce Bank has helped about 6,000 customers access the program. The demand is still strong. With Congress looking to extend the program, Cook says small business owners impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic should act now to access these loans.

"Act quickly and rely on your bankers. They're well informed. They spent an enormous amount of time working through this program," he says. "I would tell (small business owners), 'do not hesitate,' even if they have questions and are concerned whether or not they qualify."

Cook says the first step small business owners should take when applying for assistance is to talk with your bank to see if they do SBA loans. The SBA website also has a lisst of lenders that you can search by zip code.