Self neglect a common concern with seniors in Wichita community

When it comes to seniors and concerns for their overall well being, Wichita police hope to get the word out about what they call "elder neglect," specifically, self neglect.

While retirement-age generations can be more susceptible to abuse and scams, police say neglect among the senior population is a problem they more often encounter, especially self neglect where a senior doesn't take care of themselves.

"What we're seeing in our elderly community is more self neglect than abuse from other family embers," Wichita Police Officer Lori Kimrey says.

Examples of self neglect include not taking medication, not bathing or going without heating or air conditioning in the home. These are easy things for a family or friend to help with, but there's an added challenge for seniors who don't have anyone nearby that's able to help them.

Because of that, Wichita police ask anyone with a senior neighbor or loved one nearby to stop by and pay them a visit, just to make sure they have everything they need.

"They're in the day and age, even my parents before I lost them, they don't want to ask for help," says Sandra Liertz who works with local seniors. "They're not that generation that wants to bother."

Despite in many cases being limited on what they're able to do independently, Liertz says seniors often don't want to reach out.

"They want to remain as independent as possible," she says.

Liertz suggests family and friends make visits to seniors in their lives and encourages older, retired adults to get out of the house and maybe attend a class or group activities. Being active can help seniors retain more independence and it's something Liertz says the City of Wichita can help with.

"We do have programs with the Kansas Senior Outreach Program," she says. "We can get them senior companions that will come over and visit, play cards with them, have a meal with them, just be companions to help them be social."

"We want to make sure they're not that forgotten generation," Liertz says.