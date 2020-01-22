Self suspends De Sousa 'indefinitely' following Sunflower Showdown brawl

The University of Kansas has announced forward Silvio De Sousa is out indefinitely following a fight Tuesday night inside Allen Fieldhouse between players from KU and Kansas State.

Kansas forward Silvio De Sousa (22) walks out of the crowd after a brawl during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Kansas State in Lawrence, Kan., Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020. Kansas defeated Kansas State 81-59. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)

In a statement, Coach Bill Self said he was disappointed in De Sousa's actions and "there is no place in the game for that behavior."

Self said the Men's Basketball team was in the process of communicating with the Big 12 Conference to see what punishments would be handed out to both teams.

De Sousa missed all of last season while waiting on a ruling regarding his eligibility following a basketball recruitment scam that led to an FBI investigation.