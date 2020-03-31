Sen. Jerry Moran addresses COVID-19-related issues impacting Kansans

Senator Jerry Moran Tuesday sat down for an interview with Eyewitness News, addressing issues many Kansans face concerning the COVID-19 pandemic.

Chief among the issues for many is unemployment. When it comes to unemployment, Moran discussed what the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act provides and other efforts geared toward helping Americans stay afloat with so many currently furloughed or laid off from their jobs.

The recently-passed CARES Act provides approximately $600 to normal state unemployment amounts. What we learned this week is this stimulus bill also has funding to help states deal with the massive increase in unemployment, the system to get people their money.

Moran says there are two parts that are helpful to unemployment. One is better benefits someone who is unemployed receives. The second is financial assistance to state unemployment insurance programs. Moran says that financial assistance allows Americans furloughed or laid off due to the COVID-19 pandemic a chance to "beef up their opportunities to manage the problem."

The senator says officials in Washington, D.C., from the White House on down, "are trying to get the programs in place."

With an ambitious timeline for implementing the program for Americans to collect, Moran says he'll do everything he can "to prod this along and be helpful when it doesn't happen" as soon as impacted workers would like.

"The thing I can do is get someone on the phone and say, 'hey, Kansas hasn't gotten their money yet. Help me get that accomplished,'" Moran says. "Maybe we can succeed."