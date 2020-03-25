Sen. Jerry Moran announces grants to help treat, prevent COVID-19 in KS

U.S. Sen. Jerry Moran (R-Kan.) Wednesday announced $1.9 million in Health and Human Services (HHS) grants to support Kansas clinics, community centers the and the Kansas Department of Health and Environment to combat the spread of COVID-19 (coronavirus).

“We are in the middle of a pandemic, and every hospital, clinic and health care center is doing their part to help stop the spread of this virus and treat people who are sick,” MOran says. “These resources will help provide timely relief and support for Kansas medical services as they continue to work to keep their communities safe.”

Grant recipients in Kansas include several smaller rural or regional health centers spread across the state.

HHS grant recipients

• Turner House Clinic Inc. in Kansas City -- $64,427

• United Methodist Western Kansas Mexican- American Ministries, Inc. in Garden City -- $64,082

• Konza Prairie Community Health Center Inc. in Junction City -- $67,020

• Atchison Community Health Clinic -- $53,116

• Health Ministries Clinic, Inc. in Newton -- $62,252

• HealthCore Clinic Inc. in Wichita -- $61,309

• The Hunter Health Clinic Inc. in Wichita -- $72,585

• PrairieStar Health Center Inc. in Hutchinson -- $67,937

• Grace Med Health Clinic Inc. in Wichita -- $237,374

• Kansas Department of Health and Environment -- $117,986

• Salina Health Education Foundation -- $120,894

• Heartland Medical Clinic in Lawrence -- $120,510

• First Care Clinic Inc. in Victoria -- $115,316

• Heart of Kansas family Health Care Inc. in Great Bend -- $111,744

• Health Partnership Clinic in Olathe -- $144,620

• Flint Hills Community Health Center in Emporia -- $121,156

• County of Sheridan -- $106,130

• Community Health Center of Southeast Kansas Inc. in Pittsburg -- $205,342