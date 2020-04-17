Sen. Jerry Moran calls for widespread COVID-19 testing in Kansas, U.S.

U.S. Senator Jerry Moran Friday called for widespread COVID-19 testing across Kansas and the U.S. during a media update hosted by the University of Kansas Health System.

"Widespread testing is one of the most important factors in how we can safely get our lives back to normal and businesses can start to reopen,” Sen. Moran says. “I have spoken directly with President Trump and a number of my colleagues in the Senate regarding testing, and I will continue to do everything I can to get more people tested in Kansas and across the country as a member of the White House Economic Recovery Task Force. For our economy to recover, we need widespread testing so Americans can feel secure in their health and safely return to work.”

Joining Moran in Friday's media update were Secretary of the Kansas Department of Health and Environment Dr. Lee Norman, The University of Kansas Health System Medical Director for Infection Prevention and Control Dr. Dana Hawkinson and health system Chief Medical Officer Dr. Steve Stites.

Stites echoed Moran's comments on the importance of increasing testing.

“One of the things that has happened because of limited testing…is that we had to limit testing to patients admitted to the hospital as a person under investigation, a patient in a high-risk disease category, or health care workers with possible symptoms,” Dr. Stites says. “As we get more testing availability, then we will be able to loosen those criteria and test a lot more frequently. That is really important for us to understand how the disease is acting in the public and what we need to do. I have lots of appreciation for Sen. Moran’s support and him working so hard to get more testing.”

When it comes to testing, Kansas lags behind, having fewer tests than most, if not all other states. Dr. Norman says it's a good news/bad news week for Kansas when looking at the state's numbers.

He says Kansas is sorely lacking in testing supplies and no blood testing approved by the FDA is available, at least not yet.

"That will be one of the things that will be one piece to the puzzle," Dr. Norman says.

He acknowledged Kansas' low standing when it comes to testing.

"You might have seen that there's a couple of rankings that have us, Kansas, 50th out of 50 states on a per-capita basis for testing," he says. "I assure you and the others, it's not like we're hoarding testing supplies or selling them on the black market or something. We are using everything that we get in the door. Fortunately, there's commercial labs, there's hospital labs that have stood up, although the hospital labs have the same difficulty getting testing materials. That has absolutely been the rate-limiting factor."

The good news, Dr. Norman says, is that while efforts to increase testing continue, Kansas is doing well overall when looking at the number of COVID-19 related deaths per capita.

'"We're better than 33 states. We're in the top 17 in the country and on hospitalizations per capita, we're about the middle of the pack," he says.

The key to improving those numbers farther is being able to identify positive cases earlier and then being able to effectively quarantine and temporarily isolate those identified as risks of further spreading the virus, Dr. Norman says.

Looking at the state's numbers, Dr. Norman says he's optimistic Kansas will reach the peak in COVID-19 cases, arriving at a point from which we'll see gradual, steady improvement.

The state's stay-at-home order remains in effect at least until May 3. Dr. Norman didn't say whether the order could be extended. More local decisions on stay-at-home orders and whether to extend them will come on a county-by-county basis, he says.

Another point Moran addressed with the doctors concerns comparisons to the flu.

Proportionately, dr. Stites says, "We don't see this number of admissions coming into the hospital with influenza, nor do we see anywhere near this number of deaths from influenza."

While the total number of influenza-related deaths in a typical year exceeds COVID-19 deaths so to this point, doctors point out "were still at the tip of the iceberg for COVID-19," and currently, there is no vaccine for the virus.