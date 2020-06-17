Sen. Jerry Moran cosponsors legislation addressing police reform

U.S. Senator Jerry Moran (R-Kan), chairman of the Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Commerce, Justice, Science and Related Agencies (CJSA) on Wednesday applauded introduction of legislation that addresses police reform, accountability and transparency.

The JUSTICE Act's aim is "making significant progress towards improving police and community relations across the country while also providing the accountability we expect from our police departments," Sen. Moran said.

“Kansas law enforcement officers work tirelessly to keep our communities safe, and the JUSTICE Act would reform police training and create more transparency and trust, which is critical to the health and well-being of our communities,” Sen. Moran said. “As CJS Chairman, I am committed to working with my colleagues on both sides of the aisle to fulfill the commitments made in the JUSTICE Act.”

Among several actions, the JUSTICE Act would strengthen training methods and tactics for law enforcement jurisdictions, put more body cameras on officers on the streets, require more comprehensive, full reporting after an officer discharges their weapon or uses force, and finally would make lynching a federal crime.

You can read the bill in its entirety here: JUSTICE Act full text.

