Senate approves $500B virus aid deal; sends to House

The U.S. Senate has approved a nearly $500 billion coronavirus aid bill after Congress reached an agreement with President Donald Trump.

The measure would provide $310 billion to replenish a small business rescue program, provide hospitals with another $75 billion, and implement a nationwide virus testing program to facilitate reopening the economy.

Sen. Jerry Moran said in that testing funding is also $21.2 million for Kansas.

"Kansas is in desperate need of additional COVID-19 tests and this relief package will provide much-needed assistance to our state. Through widespread testing, Kansans will be able to feel secure in their health so they can return to work and our economy can recover,” said the senator.

Most of the funding, more than $300 billion, would go to boost a small-business payroll loan program that ran out of money last week.

Moran said more than 26,000 Kansas businesses received resources from the U.S. Small Business Administration’s Paycheck Protection Program (PPP).

"I am pleased the Senate could reach a bipartisan agreement to replenish this program, and I urge my colleagues in the House to quickly pass this relief package so that the many more small businesses with applications hanging in the balance can receive relief, keep the lights on and save jobs," he said.

The PPP provides forgivable SBA loans up to $10 million for small businesses to cover eight weeks of payroll, group healthcare benefits, lease payments and mortgage interest. The bill also includes $50 billion in additional funds for economic injury disaster loans, $10 billion for emergency economic injury grants.

“Today, the Senate reached an agreement that gives farmers and ranchers a fair shot at applying for Economic Injury Disaster Loans, a concern I’ve heard direct from farm country,” said Sen. Pat Roberts. “I thank Leader McConnell for recognizing the importance of opening up this program to farmers and ranchers.”

President Trump announced his support of the measure, saying he’ll sign the bill if it passes both chambers. The package now goes to the House.

