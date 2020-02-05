Senators from Kansas vote to acquit President Trump in impeachment trial

Moments after the U.S. Senate voted along party lines to acquit President Donald Trump on two articles of impeachment, those who represent Kansas in Washington, D.C. responded to the trial's outcome.

In this image from video, the vote total, 52-48 for not guilty, on the first article of impeachment, abuse of power, is displayed on screen during the impeachment trial against President Donald Trump in the Senate at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020. (Senate Television via AP)

Both Republican senators from Kansas, Pat Roberts and Jerry Moran issued "not guilty" votes on two articles of impeachment: abuse of power and obstruction of justice.

In his statement, Sen. Moran said he took an oath to uphold the Constitution when he became a lawmaker. He said he his decision after hearing from both the House managers and President Trump’s lawyers

“First, in order to avoid a system of government where the president serves at the political pleasure of Congress, the Framers intended impeachment and removal to be reserved for extreme and rare situations. The alleged facts contained in the articles and presented by the impeachment managers do not rise to this level," said Moran. “Second, the House failed in its role by not presenting specific statutory charges against the president and proving them beyond a reasonable doubt."

“And third, the House failed to meet its evidentiary burden and attempted to shift that burden to the United States Senate. Even if the Senate took on this burden, additional evidence or witnesses would not change the material underlying facts describing the president’s actions. These actions are not ‘high crimes and misdemeanors’ as described by the Constitution, and therefore, I voted no on conviction and removal of the president," Moran said.

In a tweet, Sen. Roberts said he voted to acquit the president and it was time for Congress to "get back to the important work of the people."

Rep. Roger Marshall, who represents Kansas in the "Big First" congressional district, shared the Roberts' sentiment, calling the impeachment a witch hunt and a waste of time and energy.

“I look forward to working with President Trump and the administration to find solutions to real issues like health care, securing our border, rebuilding our aging infrastructure, and curbing wasteful federal spending," said Marshall.

The U.S. Senate voted to acquit the president of the first article of impeachment 48-25 after Republican Sen. Mitt Romney, of Utah, broke ranks with the GOP calling the president's actions "an appalling abuse of public trust." He sided with his party regarding obstruction of congress, 47-53.