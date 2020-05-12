Separated due to COVID-19, Wichita couple reconnects for 27th anniversary

A Wichita couple on Tuesday reunited for the first time since March to celebrate their 27th wedding anniversary.

The woman, named Gennie, had a stroke on March 10. Her husband, Larry, rarely left her side in the early recovery days as she began rehab at the hospital, and later at an in-patient rehab facility.

By late March, however, visitor restrictions in place due to COVID-19 separated the couple. Larry could no longer visit to help Gennie with extra exercises or to speak with her care team. Since late March, Larry has been working from afar to coordinate Gennie's care and extra support via phone.

The social-distance transition hasn't been easy. Larry and Gennie were together to celebrate their anniversary Tuesday (May 12). Larksfield Place and the American Heart Association made it possible for the couple to reconnect.

Before the meeting, Larry had his temperature checked and underwent a screening to make sure the special reunion was safe for Gennie.

Larry eagerly waited for the opportunity to bring his wife flowers and her favorite food.