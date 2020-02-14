Sepsis survivor, quadruple amputee shares journey of recovery

DERBY, Kan. (KWCH)

Lucie Kline is a mom and wife. In 2018, she became a quadruple amputee after a hysterectomy surgery. She says something went wrong.

"I went into septic shock, I was on life support, my blood pressure bottomed out and my kidneys were failing," said Kline.

Sepsis is the body's response to an infection.

"It was hard for the first few months after I got home, I didn't want to do anything, I didn't want to learn how to do anything."

But one day she says she was determined to get up and walk.

"I can't sit around and mope."

So she didn't. Despite not having her fingers, she channeled some of those emotions into a new hobby, painting. She calls her art page the "Artsy Amputee" and has already sold several paintings.

"Being able to add something else to my list of things I can do, just proves to people that you can do something if you set your mind to it," said Kline.

