Seven in custody after Monday night protest

The Topeka Police Department says seven people were taken into custody Monday night and four more received citations.

Those who were arrested include:

• 19-year-old Brett House of Silver Lake, who faces charges for unlawful assembly, interference with law enforcement, criminal damage to property and disobeying a lawful police order.

• 42-year-old Johnathon West of Topeka was arrested for assault of a law enforcement officer and disobeying a lawful police order.

• 21year-old Noah Kelly, of Topeka was arrested for disobeying a lawful police order.

Also facing charges for disobeying a lawful police order include:

• 19-year-old Haley Elliot, Topeka

• 21-year-old Cameron Spagnola, Topeka

• 30-year-old Brian Rutschmann, Topeka

• 28-year-old Andrew Dome, Topeka

The Topeka Police Department says three other adults were cited for disorderly conduct and released at the scene.

A 15-year-old girl was ticketed for criminal damage to property and released.

