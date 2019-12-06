Several Native American pieces stolen during burglary in Saline County

Investigators in the Salina area hope you can help them locate several Native American pieces stolen during a burglary.

The Saline County Sheriff's Office says the pieces were taken back in May and total around $15,000.

The items include a hand-carved Malaysian mask, a moose jaw dream catcher, an eight-piece sterling silver flatware set in a wooden box, a beaver fur shield with a feather, a framed Bert Seabourn etching and print, and a “dance stick” made from a hawk’s leg with a talon.

Anyone with information on the missing pieces is asked to call 785-826-6500, the Salina Police Department at 785-826-7210 or Crimestoppers at 785-825-TIPS or TEXT SATIPS to CRIMES (274637). A confidential number will be assigned to you so if your information qualifies, you may claim a cash reward from Crimestoppers. Any person is innocent of wrongdoing unless proven guilty in a court of law.