Several agencies search for possibly armed suspect near Andover

Crews from several agencies Friday night respond to a situation near Andover involving the search for a possibly-armed suspect.

Friday evening, crews from the Wichita Police Department, Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office, Butler County Sheriff's Office and the Kansas Highway Patrol were searching for a man reported to have possible been armed with a weapon.

We know this originated as a case with the Wichita Police Department. We sent a crew to the area of Harry and Andover Road to gather further information concerning the identity of who officers searched for and whether they made an arrest.