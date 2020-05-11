Several more rain chances to come

Chief Meteorologist Ross Janssen says that an unsettled weather pattern will lead to chances for showers and storms throughout the rest of the week. Although it won't be a on a statewide scale, some areas will receive more much needed moisture. Severe weather chances are possible too.

Look for showers to linger through Tuesday morning. Low temperatures will stay near 40 degrees with high temperatures reach the 50s and lower 60s. It will stay rather cloudy for much of the day, even though rain chances will have ended after the morning.

Scattered storms are possible heading into Tuesday night with some small hail and gusty winds a threat.

Much warmer weather returns on Wednesday with gusty south winds. Highs will be back up into the 70s. Some storms may develop in central and eastern Kansas with a threat of isolated severe weather by early evening.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Tonight: On and off rain likely. Wind: E 5-15. Low: 42.

Tomorrow: Morning showers, then cloudy. Wind: E/SE 5-15. High: 55.

Tomorrow night: Cloudy; storms possible late. Wind: SE 10-15. Low: 52.

Wed: High: 76 Cloudy to mostly cloudy; scattered evening storms.

Thu: High: 82 Low: 63 Becoming partly cloudy; chance for evening storms.

Fri: High: 80 Low: 62 Mostly cloudy; scattered evening storms.

Sat: High: 79 Low: 63 Mostly cloudy; isolated afternoon storms.

Sun: High: 80 Low: 60 Partly cloudy.

Mon: High: 83 Low: 62 Mostly sunny.