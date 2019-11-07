Several pets killed in house explosion near Galva

Several pets died in a home explosion Wednesday in McPherson County.

Galva Fire Chief Wayne Williams says a neighbor reported the explosion just before 5 p.m. in the 1600 block of 24th Avenue, two miles north of Galva.

Williams says a propane issue in the house may have caused it, but the State Fire Marshall's Office is still investigating.

The homeowners weren't home at the time, but three dogs, a pet pig, and several cats died. No firefighters were hurt.

Fire officials say the explosion was heard about 30 miles away and shook nearby houses.

The State Fire Marshall is investigating the incident.